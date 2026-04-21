Every Celebrity Cameo in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiered last night, and fans were truly shocked by the sheer number of famous faces who appeared in the film.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiered last night, and fans were truly shocked by the sheer number of famous faces who appeared in the film.
Known for its iconic one-liners, certified cult-classic status, and fiercely devoted fanbase, The Devil Wears Prada is one of the most emblematic films of the 21st century—thanks in part to its fabulous wardrobe and statement-making sartorial choices.