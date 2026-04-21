Film & TV

Every Celebrity Cameo in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiered last night, and fans were truly shocked by the sheer number of famous faces who appeared in the film.

Published 04.21.2026 by Mariana Toro
Last updated on 04.21.2026
(L-R) Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Anne Hathaway attend "The Devil Wears Prada 2" New York premiere on April 20, 2026 in New York City.
(L-R) Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Anne Hathaway attend "The Devil Wears Prada 2" New York premiere on April 20, 2026 in New York City. Getty Images.

Tags

filmsfilm

Related Articles

devil wears prada best looks : anne hathaway : devil wears prada : anne hathaway in the devil wears prada : devil wears prada sequel

Pop culture

All The Best Looks From 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Known for its iconic one-liners, certified cult-classic status, and fiercely devoted fanbase, The Devil Wears Prada is one of the most emblematic films of the 21st century—thanks in part to its fabulous wardrobe and statement-making sartorial choices. 

07.09.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
devil wears prada 2

Fashion

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Kick Off 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Press in Style

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep kick off Devil Wears Prada 2 press in Mexico City, delivering a polished red carpet moment that sets the tone for what’s to come.

03.31.2026 by Grace Clarke
devil wears prada 2

Film & TV

Everything We Know About ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel

“Don’t be ridiculous, Andrea. Everybody wants this.” The fiercely devoted fanbase of the cult-classic is finally getting what they want.

11.12.2025 by Evelyn Feldman

Recommended posts for you

(L-R) Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt attend the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Center in New York, New York on April 20, 2026.

Film & TV

Every Celebrity Cameo in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiered last night, and fans were truly shocked by the sheer number of famous faces who appeared in the film.

04.21.2026 by Mariana Toro
march 2026 beauty launches: dries van noten soie malaquais gilded bottle perfumes with luxurious bottles

Beauty

The April 2026 Beauty Edit: Spring's Chicest Skincare, Makeup, and Fragrance Launches

From luxe fragrances to brand-new bodycare, see all of this month's latest and greatest in beauty.  

04.21.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
new york lady person adult female woman pedestrian clothing coat accessories glasses

Fashion

Meryl Streep’s Street Style Is Entering Its Miranda Priestly Era

Ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Streep is stepping out in statement coats, sharp tailoring, and quietly powerful accessories.

04.21.2026 by Grace Clarke
adult female person woman fashion beachwear clothing footwear shoe handbag

Fashion

Pucci’s Spring/Summer 2026 Is a Sun-Drenched Escape

Camille Miceli channels dawn’s hazy glow into fluid silhouettes, pulsing prints, and a distinctly Sicilian sense of freedom.

04.21.2026 by Grace Clarke
olivia jade : olivia jade interview : olivia jade style fashion : form activewear : olivia jade age : olivia jade sister

Fashion

Olivia Jade Talks Spring Style and Beauty Favorites—Plus, Her First Form Collaboration

Ahead of the collection's launch, the content creator and model chatted with L'OFFICIEL about her favorite activewear styling tricks, beauty must-haves, and more. 

04.20.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
Photographed by Pia Riverola for L'OFFICIEL USA March 2026 Issue

Shopping

Discover the Spring 2026 Bags Topping Our Editors’ Wishlists

From colorful mini purses and leather shoulder bags to raffia carry-alls and slouchy hobo silhouettes, Spring 2026's most coveted bags offer endless possibilities.

04.20.2026 by Trinidad Alamos and Mélanie Read
danielle frankel : danielle frankel wedding dresses : fall 2026 bridal trends : 2026 wedding trends

Fashion Week

Danielle Frankel Unveils the Design Ethos Behind Her Coveted Bridal Couture Collections

After presenting her Fall/Winter 2026 collection, the designer caught up with L'OFFICIEL to break down how exactly she creates the perfect wedding dress. 

04.20.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
adult female person woman transportation vehicle driving

Men's

Matthew Noszka Masters Minimal Layers

A study in pared-back styling, Noszka lets texture, tailoring, and ease take the lead.

04.20.2026 by Alessandro Viapiana