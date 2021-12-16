Film & TV

Hulu Releases Glance at Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

The Dropout follows the doomed saga of America's Most Notorious Girl Boss. 

12.16.2021 by Alexis Schwartz

Tags

hulustreamingstream

Related Articles

person human clothing apparel

Fashion

Watch Emma Roberts and Amanda Seyfried Bond Over FENDI Baguette

Real-life friends enter the FENDI Baguette Dream Room in new #BaguetteFriendsForever short film.
06.27.2019 by Dylan Kelly
clothing apparel person human glasses accessories accessory

Film & TV

'Mank' Costume Designer Trish Summerville on Designing for Real-Life Old Hollywood Figures

L'OFFICIEL speaks to the costume designer about outfitting characters like Orson Welles, Marion Davies, and more Hollywood figures in David Fincher's 'Mank.'
12.08.2020 by Sophie Shaw
clothing person female dress skirt shoe footwear evening dress fashion woman

Film & TV

10 New Movies and TV Shows to Watch December 2021

Star Wars, Shakespeare, Sex and the City, and more will be hitting screens next month.

11.26.2021 by Michaela Zee

Recommended posts for you

fir abies tree plant nature outdoors grassland field countryside

Travel & Living

Live Like Nobility at This Umbrian Hotel Designed by an Italian Count

On a sprawling estate in the Umbrian countryside, the new Hotel Castello di Reschio is not only owned by a count—it was designed by him, too.

12.16.2021 by Laura Itzkowitz
finger person human

Beauty

The Ultimate Gift Guide for Every Type of Beauty Junkie

Here's all the best buys for the beauty-obsessed individuals on your holiday shopping list.

12.16.2021 by Sophie Lee

Film & TV

Hulu Releases Glance at Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

The Dropout follows the doomed saga of America's Most Notorious Girl Boss. 

12.16.2021 by Alexis Schwartz
dance pose leisure activities clothing apparel silk sari person human

Fashion

Zerina Akers Streamlines Holiday Shopping with Digital Storefront on The List App

The celebrity stylist tells L'OFFICIEL all about creating a festive shopping edit on The List's new "social commerce" app, and what trends to shop this season.

12.16.2021 by Sophie Shaw
tree plant person human

Fashion

How to Add the Craftcore Aesthetic to Your Wardrobe

This DIY-inspired aethetic is taking over. Here's how to sprinkle the trend into your outfits.

12.16.2021 by Sophie Lee
hair face person human

Film & TV

2021 Was a Year of Firsts for 'Gossip Girl' Star Whitney Peak

Star of the rebooted Gossip Girl and one of Chanel’s youngest ambassadors, Whitney Peak sparkles—on screen and here, in Chanel’s high jewelry collection dedicated to the timeless No. 5, as she speaks to L'OFFICIEL about playing Zoya, moving to New York City, and attending her first fashion week.

12.16.2021 by Sophie Shaw
handbag accessories accessory bag

Fashion

Hermès 'MetaBirkin' NFTs Sell for Record Prices

Hermès' new line of exclusive Birkin bags combine digital entrepreneurship with a more sustainable vision.

12.15.2021 by Alyssa Kelly
person human clothing apparel

Fashion

H&M's New Circular Design Story Collection Prioritizes Sustainable Fashion

H&M is introducing a collection that tells the story of the circular fashion, made from recycled and sustainably sourced materials.

12.15.2021 by L'Officiel Lithuania