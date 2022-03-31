Getting to Know 'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey
The star talks about music, friends, theater, and how he prepared to bring Anthony Bridgerton to life in Season 2 of Bridgerton.
The star talks about music, friends, theater, and how he prepared to bring Anthony Bridgerton to life in Season 2 of Bridgerton.
In celebration of Bridgerton's second season premiere, L'OFFICIEL looks back on an interview with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick prior to the show's debut in 2020 about how she brought a modern twist to 1800s Regency fashion.