Which 'Saturday Night Live' Favorites Are Returning For Season 51?
While the past few weeks have seen a series of fan-favorite SNL cast members and players exit the comedy show, fear not—some of the series' most beloved are here to stay.
While the past few weeks have seen a series of fan-favorite SNL cast members and players exit the comedy show, fear not—some of the series' most beloved are here to stay.
Though many fan-favorite cast members are expected to stay on for Saturday Night Live Season 51, some beloved players, writers, and staff members are saying goodbye to the long-running comedy show—much to the chagrin of the Internet.