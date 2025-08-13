Film & TV

Everything We Know About 'Marty Supreme.' Plus, the Trailer

Timothée Chalamet stars as a sports legend in the forthcoming, highly anticipated Marty Supreme, which just dropped its first trailer.

Published 10.21.2024 by Valerie Soto, Grace Clarke
Last updated on 08.13.2025
Timothée Chalamet on set. Photography: Getty Images.
Timothée Chalamet on set. Photography: Getty Images.

Tags

filmtimotheechalametGwyneth PaltrowTimothee Chalamet

Related Articles

urban adult female person woman male man fun party

Pop culture

Everything We Know About 'Tell Me Lies' Season 3

After an explosive Season 2 finale, L'OFFICIEL has you covered on plot predictions and what you can expect from you favorite characters in Season 3.

10.24.2024 by Maegan Trusty
timothee chalamet in a black top looking at the camera

Pop culture

Timothée Chalamet Was Inspired by Austin Butler For His Upcoming Bob Dylan Movie

Austin Butler's unwavering commitment to Elvis inspired Timothée Chalamet to step up his preparation for his upcoming role as Bob Dylan.

10.17.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
person human fashion premiere

Pop culture

Gwyneth Patrow Opens Up About How She Copes with Aging

At 49, Gwyneth Paltrow is looking to accept her body more as she ages.

10.28.2021 by Victoria Theonila

Recommended posts for you

Timothée Chalamet on set. Photography: Getty Images.

Film & TV

Everything We Know About 'Marty Supreme.' Plus, the Trailer

Timothée Chalamet stars as a sports legend in the forthcoming, highly anticipated Marty Supreme, which just dropped its first trailer.

08.13.2025 by Valerie Soto, Grace Clarke
neck wrinkle treatments 111Skin Black Diamond Lifting & Firming Neck Mask

Beauty

Smooth and Sculpt: Neck Wrinkle Treatments for Firmer Skin

We obsess over our facial routines, but we shouldn't neglect the neck. Here’s how to give it the care it’s been craving.

08.12.2025 by Pia Bello
ronaldo multi million dollar engagement ring

Fashion

Everything to Know About the Gigantic Ronaldo Engagement Ring

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez announced their engagement, and her ring is one of the biggest we've ever seen. Read about all of the details below.

08.12.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz
Sorority house rushtok bamarush

Fashion

RushTok, Fake Designer Bags, and the Pressures of Southern Sorority Social Life

#RushTok and #BamaRush trend each year with the college sorority recruitment process gearing up across the country, and millions flock to watch their favorite 'Queens of Recruitment' with fresh blow-outs and jealousy-inducing outfit videos.

08.12.2025 by Ailbhe Killalea
taylor swift sitting in chair with sequin dress; why is everyone leaving scooter braun

Pop culture

A Complete Timeline of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship

Are they headed for marriage? L'OFFICIEL digs into the hottest couple at the moment. 

08.12.2025 by Caroline McKenzie
emma stone shaved her head

Beauty

All the Actors Who Boldly Shaved Their Heads for a Role

Emma Stone revealed how she shaved her head on screen for her latest role. Let's take a look at all the actors who rocked a buzz cut in the name of showbiz. 

08.12.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz
Kourtney Kardashian celebs over 40 in bikinis

Fashion

Celebs Over 40 in Bikinis Prove Age Is Just a Number

These celebrities prove that turning 40—and beyond—doesn’t mean retiring your bikini.

08.12.2025 by Alyssa Grabinski
taylor swift new album release date

Music

Everything To Know About Taylor Swift’s New Album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift announced her new album The Life of a Showgirl in a new clip from Travis Kelce’s podcast, teasing an orange-themed era produced by Max Martin—though no release date has been revealed yet.

08.12.2025 by Grace Clarke