Men's

Paul Mescal Flashes His Arm Tattoos in the Gucci Cruise 2026 Front Row

Paul Mescal kept it minimal at Gucci’s Cruise 2026 show in Italy, where his understated look—and revealing ink—quietly stole the spotlight.

Published 05.15.2025 by Grace Clarke
paul mescal gucci show
Getty Images.

Tags

Paul MescalGuccicelebritiesitaly

