Paul Mescal Flashes His Arm Tattoos in the Gucci Cruise 2026 Front Row
Paul Mescal kept it minimal at Gucci’s Cruise 2026 show in Italy, where his understated look—and revealing ink—quietly stole the spotlight.
First captivating audiences in Normal People (2020), Paul Mescal has quickly become a name to know in Hollywood. With Gladiator II now in theaters, we revisit four standout roles that cement his place as one to watch.