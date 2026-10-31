Music

Jackson Wang Has Nothing to Prove

As he reveals a more unfiltered side of himself with his new single, “Thank You,” Jackson Wang reflects on turning 30, his unwavering dedication to work, and why he no longer cares what others think.

Published 10.31.2026 by Joshua Pang
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Jackson Wang Has Nothing to Prove

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