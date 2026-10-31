Jackson Wang Has Nothing to Prove
As he reveals a more unfiltered side of himself with his new single, “Thank You,” Jackson Wang reflects on turning 30, his unwavering dedication to work, and why he no longer cares what others think.
As he reveals a more unfiltered side of himself with his new single, “Thank You,” Jackson Wang reflects on turning 30, his unwavering dedication to work, and why he no longer cares what others think.
In case you missed it, Jackson Wang can’t stop—and won’t stop. In conjunction with the release of his latest album, MAGICMAN 2, the global superstar teams up with L’OFFICIEL to grace not one, but 10 covers worldwide, piecing them together to form a panoramic artwork. Lo and behold—witness the magic of Jackson Wang.