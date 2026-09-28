Fashion

The Bell Curve Flares Into Its Statuette Era

Once a power-dressing staple, the peplum returns in a subtle, more architectural form for Fall/Winter 2026.

Published 09.28.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
Last updated on 09.28.2026
Photographed by Aaron Lippman for L'OFFICIEL USA September 2026
Shirt and pants ASHYLN

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fashionFall/Winter 2026trends

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