The Bell Curve Flares Into Its Statuette Era
Once a power-dressing staple, the peplum returns in a subtle, more architectural form for Fall/Winter 2026.
Once a power-dressing staple, the peplum returns in a subtle, more architectural form for Fall/Winter 2026.
Thirty years in the making, Jacques Garcia’s restoration of the Château du Champ de Bataille is a celebration of the building’s pre-revolutionary history, its interiors enriched with treasures once owned by Madame de Pompadour and Marie Antoinette.
Thirty years in the making, Jacques Garcia’s restoration of the Château du Champ de Bataille is a celebration of the building’s pre-revolutionary history, its interiors enriched with treasures once owned by Madame de Pompadour and Marie Antoinette.