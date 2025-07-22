Music

Young Photos of Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne died at 76, just a couple of weeks after his final performance. We've rounded up the best photos from Osbourne's younger years.

Published 07.22.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz
young photos of ozzy osbourne. death
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne at their Los Angeles home, 2000. Getty Images.

Tags

Ozzy Osbourneyoungphotosmusician

Related Articles

Noel and Liam Gallagher Oasis

Pop culture

The Most Iconic Throwback Photos of Oasis's Liam and Noel Gallagher

We're not looking back in anger...the Oasis comeback tour is officially underway. We gathered the best photos of young Liam and Noel Gallagher.

07.15.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz

Men's

Mick Rock, King of Glam Rock Photography, On His Near Death Experience

With a list of collaborators that reads like rock 'n' roll history 101, he's created some of music's most iconic images. Now, he's finding his way back to the present.
07.23.2024 by Joseph Akel
person human sunglasses accessories accessory

Music

Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, and More Nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

In their first year of eligibility, Jay-Z and Foo Fighters have earned Rock Hall of Fame nominations alongside music legends Tina Turner and Dionne Warwick.
02.11.2021 by Alyssa Kelly

Recommended posts for you

ozzy osbourne death. young photos.

Music

Young Photos of Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne died at 76, just a couple of weeks after his final performance. We've rounded up the best photos from Osbourne's younger years.

07.22.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz
Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2025. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Fashion

The New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 Schedule Is Here: What to Know

The CFDA has unveiled the preliminary Spring 2026 New York Fashion Week schedule, featuring over 60 shows. 

07.22.2025 by Grace Clarke
adult female person woman spitting

Film & TV

Margaret Qualley Makes Music Debut as Lace Manhattan for 'Honey Don’t!'

The actress is stepping behind the mic as “Lace Manhattan” to score her upcoming film, Honey Don’t!

07.22.2025 by Evelyn Feldman
Queen Elizabeth II wearing a pink hat at Day 2 of the Royal Ascot in 2011.

Fashion

The Largest Ever Exhibition of Queen Elizabeth II's Fashion to Open in London

To celebrate the centenary of the birth of Elizabeth II, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style will be displayed in 2026 in the King's Gallery at Buckingham Palace.

07.22.2025 by Alessandro Viapiana
rosie roche death, rosie roche photo

Pop culture

The Tragic Story of Rosie Roche, Prince William and Harry's Cousin

Rosie Roche, a 20-year-old cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, died suddenly at her family home in Wiltshire. As the royal family mourns, many are just now learning about the bright young woman whose life ended far too soon.

07.22.2025 by Grace Clarke
devil wears prada best looks : anne hathaway : devil wears prada : anne hathaway in the devil wears prada : devil wears prada sequel

Fashion

Anne Hathaway Teases A First Look at Andy Sachs' Style in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Is Andy Sachs more fashionable than ever before? With outfits from Jean Paul Gaultier and Gabriela Hearst, here's a behind-the-scenes first look at all the fashion in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

07.22.2025 by Pia Bello
bella hadid frankies bikinis collab

Pop culture

15 Celebrities Who Don't Drink Alcohol

Sobriety isn't always easy, especially in the world of Hollywood. However, here are a few stars who have fully committed to a sober lifestyle.

07.22.2025 by Courtney Mason & Pia Bello
selena gomez red carpet evolution. birthday.

Fashion

Selena Gomez’s Red Carpet Evolution Over the Years

In celebration of the star's 33rd birthday, we are looking back at her most memorable red carpet looks from throughout the years.

07.22.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz