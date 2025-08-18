Music

Audrey Hobert is the Internet's New Favorite It Singer

Meet the multihyphenate musician who slid onto the scene with her viral single "Sue Me" after finding success songwriting for pop superstar Gracie Abrams. 

Published 08.18.2025 by Caroline Cubbin
audrey hobert performing with gracie abrams
Audrey Hobert and Gracie Abrams performing in Los Angeles, California in November 2024. Getty Images.
 
 
 

musicmusiciansingergracieabrams

