Deepika Padukone's Complete Dating History
A glance at all of the notable men that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has dated before marrying Ranveer Singh.
A glance at all of the notable men that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has dated before marrying Ranveer Singh.
The designer is best known for his pastel-colored garments that create trends and drive social media crazy. The Mediterranean, family, love, and irony are the ingredients that drive Jacquemus' aesthetic, and this year in Capri, the brand is fêting 15 years of innovative design.