Pop culture

Gwyneth Paltrow's Star Studded Dating History

Gwyneth Paltrow has famously dated plenty of Hollywood heartthrobs. We gathered a complete timeline of the actor and Goop founder's dating history.

Published 07.16.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz
Gwyneth paltrow and ben affleck
Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck, 1998. Getty Images.

Tags

Gwyneth Paltrowdatingbradpitt90s

Related Articles

Brad Pitt in the '90s gray pants and an open printed vest, revealing his abs.

Pop culture

Brad Pitt's Complete Dating History

Once Upon a Time in Brad Pitt's life, he dated... 

03.18.2024 by Alyssa Grabinski
blazer jacket face head person photography portrait adult female woman

Fashion

L'HISTOIRE: Gwyneth Paltrow's 1996 Red Gucci Suit by Tom Ford

Tom Ford's Gucci era continues to be a fashion lover's gold mine, and Gwyneth Paltrow's look at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards is a treasure to behold.

12.11.2024 by Danielle Jaculewicz
person human suit clothing coat overcoat apparel fashion

Pop culture

15 Forgotten '90s and Early 2000s Couples That You'll Want to Stalk Again

After watching old flames Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindle their romance and get married, we took an obligatory walk down memory lane to revisit other iconic '90s and early 2000s couples we've been keeping in the back of our minds.  

10.19.2022 by Redação and Ryan Norville

Recommended posts for you

tag heuer nyc marathon

Men's

Tag Heuer Named Official Timekeeper of the 2025 NYC Marathon

Luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer is making its return to the New York City Marathon as the official timekeeper for the 2025 race, marking its first sponsorship of the event since 2016.

07.16.2025 by Grace Clarke
gwyneth paltrow and ben affleck

Pop culture

Gwyneth Paltrow's Star Studded Dating History

Gwyneth Paltrow has famously dated plenty of Hollywood heartthrobs. We gathered a complete timeline of the actor and Goop founder's dating history.

07.16.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz
the summer i turned pretty season 3, what time does tsitp come out

Film & TV

Here’s When Every Episode of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Drops

The summer I stayed up till 3 a.m....

07.16.2025 by Grace Clarke
usher for ralph lauren

Men's

Usher Enters a New Era of Elegance with Ralph Lauren Fragrances

Usher opens up about his new Ralph Lauren fragrance campaign, composing an original song for the launch, and channeling the timeless energy of New York City.

07.16.2025 by Grace Clarke, Interview by Andrea Bossi
Chase Sui Wonders in Rabanne

Film & TV

All Eyes Are on Chase Sui Wonders

With leading roles in The Studio and I Know What You Did Last Summer, the actor proves she's one to watch.

07.16.2025 by Samantha Simon
Emma Stone Louis Vuitton Campaign

Fashion

Lounge Like Emma Stone in the New Louis Vuitton Campaign

The Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 campaign is here, with longtime brand ambassador, Emma Stone serving modern-day Twiggy vibes for fall.

07.16.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz
Britney Spears and Madonna kiss

Pop culture

A Complete Timeline of Madonna and Britney Spears' Friendship

Madonna was recently spotted wearing the Balenciaga x Britney Spears graphic tee. It's time to look back at all the iconic moments from the stars' friendship.

07.15.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz
Noel and Liam Gallagher Oasis

Pop culture

The Most Iconic Throwback Photos of Oasis's Liam and Noel Gallagher

We're not looking back in anger...the Oasis comeback tour is officially underway. We gathered the best photos of young Liam and Noel Gallagher.

07.15.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz