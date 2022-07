Pop culture Brad Pitt's Complete Dating History Once Upon a Time in Brad Pitt's life, he dated...

1990s: Brad Pitt instantly won our hearts in his breakout film role as the sexy hitchhiker in Thelma & Louise (1991). From his eventual leading roles in Se7en (1995) and Meet Joe Black (1998) to dating famous actresses like Jennifer Aniston, Juliette Lewis, and Gwyneth Paltrow, Pitt is considered one of Hollywood’s sexiest men of the ’90s.