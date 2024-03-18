Kate Middleton Spotted 'Happy, Relaxed and Healthy,' But No, There Aren't Photos
The Princess of Wales was reportedly seen by anonymous witnesses at a farm stand near her home in Windsor, but no photos accompanied the report.
Following the Princess of Wales' disappearance from the public eye last December and Kensington Palace's edited photo of Kate Middleton released on Mother's Day, fans have begun circulating conspiracy theories online to explain her prolonged absence.