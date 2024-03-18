Pop culture

Kate Middleton Spotted 'Happy, Relaxed and Healthy,' But No, There Aren't Photos

The Princess of Wales was reportedly seen by anonymous witnesses at a farm stand near her home in Windsor, but no photos accompanied the report.

03.18.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
bestof topix aldershot face happy head person smile lady adult female woman dimples
Kate Middleton attends the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, England. Getty Images.

Tags

katemiddletonroyalsroyalfamilymeghanmarkle

Related Articles

Kate Middleton at King Charles coronation.

Pop culture

Where is Kate Middleton? 13 Over-the-Top Fan Theories

Following the Princess of Wales' disappearance from the public eye last December and Kensington Palace's edited photo of Kate Middleton released on Mother's Day, fans have begun circulating conspiracy theories online to explain her prolonged absence. 

03.11.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
kate middleton photo

Pop culture

Prince William Pokes Fun at the Kate Middleton Family Photo Drama Chat

Royals from around the world are weighing in on Kate Middleton photo-editing scandal, while the public still seeks answers about her health and whereabouts.

03.13.2024 by L'OFFICIEL UK
accessories accessory jewelry person human

Pop culture

Why Has Kate Middleton Only Worn 4 Royal Tiaras?

Over the years, Kate Middleton has only worn four tiaras. Here, we take a look at why.

01.09.2024 by L'Officiel Brasil

Recommended posts for you

bestof topix aldershot face happy head person smile lady adult female woman dimples

Pop culture

Kate Middleton Spotted 'Happy, Relaxed and Healthy,' But No, There Aren't Photos

The Princess of Wales was reportedly seen by anonymous witnesses at a farm stand near her home in Windsor, but no photos accompanied the report.

03.18.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
Zendaya. Courtesy of Getty Images.

Shopping

Timeless Jewelry Buys to Purchase Now and Treasure Forever

From Cartier's signature love bracelet to the iconic heart-tag necklace by Tiffany & Co., L'OFFICIEL shares the 10 jewelry staples that you will never regret buying.

03.18.2024 by Trinidad Alamos
Luke Newton in a brown jacket on the set of Bridgerton.

Film & TV

An Illustrated Guide to Every 'Bridgerton' Heartthrob

The Regency-era love labyrinth created by Shonda Rhimes is an unabashed parade of heartthrobs making us swoon faster than you can say 'dashing Duke'—these are the newcomers to know.

03.17.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
travis kelce in football uniform

Pop culture

Are Barry Keoghan & Travis Kelce Bffs? Meet the “First Ladies of the Eras Tour”

The boyfriends of the Eras tour duo made waves online after a photo of the two together at a concert. 

03.16.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
arlington hat adult female person woman lighting mobile phone urban ring man

Pop culture

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos's Relationship Timeline

Hadid, a former equestrian herself, has seemingly found the perfect match in cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos. 

03.16.2024 by Swarna Gowtham
accessories jewelry diamond gemstone finger person adult female woman earring

Shopping

8 Promise Rings to Show that Special Someone How Much You Care

Loyalty can take many different forms—including the shape of a ring. 

03.17.2024 by Trinidad Alamos
bestof topix los angeles fashion adult female person woman tie necklace premiere male man

Beauty

Most Handsome Irish Actors of All Time

In honor of St. Paddy's Day, here is your guide to the Irish actor renaissance, from Barry Keoghan to Colin Farell.

03.17.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
face head person photography portrait smile adult female woman lipstick

Beauty

Pat McGrath on Her Love for Makeup and its Ability to Transform

“It’s been a journey of relentless passion, creativity and fun. Only in fashion and beauty could a girl like me have a career so major."

03.15.2024 by Melissa Mae