8 Messenger Bags to Bring Back Your Y2K Style
With the resurgence of Y2K fashion trends, it is no shock to see messenger bags make a reappearance this season.
With the resurgence of Y2K fashion trends, it is no shock to see messenger bags make a reappearance this season.
Directly connected with L'Off Studio and AMTD in Hong Kong for the talk "Ferrari, the Next Chapter of an Italian Icon," creative director Rocco Iannone talks about how he translated the automotive brand archives and the connection with the future.