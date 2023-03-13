17 Chic Jewelry Brands to Shop on National Jewelry Day
In celebration of National Jewelry Day, treat yourself to these stylish accessories that are essential additions to the jewelry box.
In celebration of National Jewelry Day, treat yourself to these stylish accessories that are essential additions to the jewelry box.
Elsa Jin, a contemporary jewelry artist and fine jewelry designer, grew up in a family of architects and studied painting. She began her career by making pieces for herself and her friends. Her LIFE series is composed of winged brooches, each representing stages of the pandemic.