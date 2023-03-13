Related Articles

A woman sitting down looking at a wall.

Fashion

Elsa Jin on Forging Her Own Path in the Fine Jewelry World

Elsa Jin, a contemporary jewelry artist and fine jewelry designer, grew up in a family of architects and studied painting. She began her career by making pieces for herself and her friends. Her LIFE series is composed of winged brooches, each representing stages of the pandemic.

02.25.2023 by Juliet Weir-de La Rochefoucauld
skin hat clothing apparel person human face

Fashion

How Male Celebs Wear Their Jewelry

Jewelry is universal and the best-dressed men always incorporate some bling in their looks.

08.01.2022 by Naomi Townsend
clothing apparel person human

Fashion

7 Jewelry Brands That Won't Tarnish at the Beach

Accessorize worry-free this summer with durable and chic jewelry options. 

07.08.2022 by Lauren Gruber

entertainment pmcarc honors film motion picture ampas arrivals los angeles california dress evening dress formal wear fashion adult female person woman ring gown

Film & TV

Nazanin Boniadi Gets Ready For the 2023 Academy Awards With Chanel

The Lord of the Rings star celebrated film's biggest night with a full look courtesy of Chanel.

03.13.2023 by Alyssa Kelly
Tinx wears sequin brown dress.

Fashion

Get Ready With Tinx For Elton John's 2023 Oscars Party

From taking a dip in a cold plunge to sipping on an ice-cold Diet Coke, see how TikTok's "older sister" gets ready for her Oscars party debut. 

03.13.2023 by Lina Levein
person human accessories accessory

Shopping

17 Chic Jewelry Brands to Shop on National Jewelry Day

In celebration of National Jewelry Day, treat yourself to these stylish accessories that are essential additions to the jewelry box.

03.13.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
bestof topix los angeles california fashion clothing dress formal wear adult female person woman evening dress premiere

Fashion

The Top Red Carpet Fashion Trends of 2023

From asymmetrical necklines to oversized sleeves, here are the best red carpet trends of 2023 so far.

03.13.2023 by Lina Levein and Faith McGuinness
A woman in a cream dress.

Film & TV

See the Best Looks From the 2023 Academy Awards

Award-season fashion continues as celebrities shut down the carpet at the 2023 Academy Awards.

03.12.2023 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Naomi Campbell wears a white, long dress with tile detailing.

Fashion

Best Looks From the 2023 Oscars After-Parties

The fashion extravaganza didn't stop at the red carpet, and why should it? Here are some of the most show-stopping looks from the biggest parties after the 2023 Oscars. 

03.13.2023 by Lina Levein
Rapper Jack Harlow attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Music

6 Times Jack Harlow Was the Internet's Favorite Boyfriend

It's true: he's still getting cuter.

03.13.2023 by Samaa Khullar
building house housing patio pool water swimming pool chair furniture porch

Travel & Living

The Insider’s Guide to Mykonos and Santorini

For a first-timer to the Cyclades, a trip to the most popular Greek islands is the perfect balance of excitement and relaxation.

03.13.2023 by Sabrina Abbas