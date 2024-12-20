The 'Mastery and Risk' in Making Vintage Champagne, According to Dom Pérignon
The label's cellar master reveals the nuances in making a great bottle of Champagne, as well as how extreme weather can ruin a vintage.
The Born This Way Foundation's co-founder Cynthia Germanotta teamed up with champagne Maison Dom Pérignon for a charity dinner honoring the generosity of spirit for which she and her daughter strive every day.