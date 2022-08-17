Evok Hotel Collection Offers the Chicest Stays in Paris

Fashion

Style Icon Farida Khelfa Looks Back on Paris' Fashionable Nightlife

A darling of Paris nightlife in the '80s, style icon Farida Khelfa speaks with L'OFFICIEL about the formative decade and the friendships she forged with photographer Jean-Paul Goude and designers Azzedine Alaïa, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Christian Louboutin.