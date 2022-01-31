L'Officiel Art

Floating Around in Painter Cyrielle Gulacsy’s Galaxy

With her first U.S. solo show now open at New York's Mignoni Gallery, L'OFFICIEL speaks with French artist Cyrielle Gulacsy about her pointilist paintings and astronomical attention to detail.

Published 01.31.2022 by Alexis Schwartz
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Portrait by Roxane Moreau
 

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