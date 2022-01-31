L'Officiel Art

Floating Around in Painter Cyrielle Gulacsy’s Galaxy

With her first U.S. solo show now open at New York's Mignoni Gallery, L'OFFICIEL speaks with French artist Cyrielle Gulacsy about her pointilist paintings and astronomical attention to detail.

01.31.2022 by Alexis Schwartz
clothing apparel sleeve blouse person human
Portrait by Roxane Moreau

Tags

artistcyriellegulacsygallery

Related Articles

lighting person human clothing apparel building metropolis urban city outdoors

L'Officiel Art

Leo Villareal Lights Up the Art World

From the desert of Burning Man to Miami’s Superblue immersive art show, light becomes rhythm in Leo Villareal’s monumental installations. 

11.18.2021 by Adam Fisher
person human

L'Officiel Art

Crushing It: Aspen Rises as a Creative Capital

While Aspen has always been known as a winter playground for the upper echelon, a clique of high-powered art collectors and curators—and a summer season topped with a high-profile gala and auction benefitting the art museum—have turned this former mining town into a world class culture capital.

12.03.2021 by Janelle Zara
person human wood flooring clothing apparel floor

L'Officiel Art

9 Artists to Watch in 2022

Discover the emerging visual artists to put on your radar this year.

01.01.2022 by Alexis Schwartz

Recommended posts for you

xxnoddpi united states ny new york city 35046379 person human clothing apparel

Pop culture

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are Expecting Their First Child

The Fenty Beauty mogul showed off her baby bump while taking a stroll with her boyfriend in New York City.

01.31.2022 by Alyssa kelly
clothing apparel sleeve blouse person human

L'Officiel Art

Floating Around in Painter Cyrielle Gulacsy’s Galaxy

With her first U.S. solo show now open at New York's Mignoni Gallery, L'OFFICIEL speaks with French artist Cyrielle Gulacsy about her pointilist paintings and astronomical attention to detail.

01.31.2022 by Alexis Schwartz
blonde kid girl woman child person teen female human book

Film & TV

Carey Mulligan to Make Investigative Film About Harvey Weinstein

The Promising Young Woman actress is set to star in a new film about the rise of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

01.28.2022 by Victória Theonila
clothing apparel person human jacket coat face leather jacket

Travel & Living

Jason Momoa is Living in a Trailer After Split from Lisa Bonet

The Game of Thrones actor's new home is the ultimate bachelor pad.

01.29.2022 by L'Officiel Hommes Brasil
person human

Beauty

Skunk Stripes: A Look at the Y2K Hair Trend Making a Comeback

First Xtina, then Dua Lipa, now you.

01.30.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
clothing apparel person human finger

Music

10 2022 Grammy Nominees to Put on Your Playlist

Originally scheduled for January 31, the Grammy Awards will now be held on April 4. Ahead of this year's ceremony, check out these must-listen to artists.

01.30.2022 by Stevie Rowley
villa house building housing yacht transportation vehicle

Travel & Living

Check Out One of the World's Most Expensive Mansions For Sale Now

The 21-bed, 42-bath Los Angeles property is now listed for $295 million.

01.28.2022 by L'Officiel Hommes Brasil
sari clothing silk apparel person human

Fashion

These are the Must-See Accessories from Spring/Summer 2022 Haute Couture Week

Haute Couture Week is the perfect time for designers and brands to exercise their creativity.

01.28.2022 by L'Officiel Brasil