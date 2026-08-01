Beauty

NYC’s New Obsession with Korean Skincare Technology

New Yorkers are trading their skincare routines for data, thanks to a wave of Korean-style diagnostic scans.

Published 08.01.2026 by Kailey Sigoda
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Photographed for L'OFFICIEL USA December/January 2026 Issue
 
 
 
 

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