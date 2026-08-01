NYC’s New Obsession with Korean Skincare Technology
New Yorkers are trading their skincare routines for data, thanks to a wave of Korean-style diagnostic scans.
New Yorkers are trading their skincare routines for data, thanks to a wave of Korean-style diagnostic scans.
The viral 10-step Korean beauty routine has emerged as one of the most popular skincare trends in recent years. Wondering how to achieve the perfect beauty routine? Here are simple steps to follow daily to start on your K-beauty skincare journey.