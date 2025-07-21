Related Articles

expensive facials : luxury facials : facials cost

Beauty

The Most Expensive Facials in the World

Facials are a relaxing yet effective way to get glowing skin, but you'll never believe the cost of the world's most luxurious options.  

03.29.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
most expensive beauty ingredient

Beauty

The 5 Most Expensive Beauty Ingredients in the World

Your skincare routine may cost more than you think.

03.25.2024 by Redação
most expensive skincare products: christina nadin applying a moisturizer

Beauty

15 of the Most Expensive Skincare Products in the World

L'OFFICIEL is here to tell you that your ten-step skincare routine is not over the top; in fact, there's always another expensive skincare product to try that promises shocking benefits. Here are a few of the newest and classic cult favorites to try.

03.19.2024 by Pia Bello



caitlin clark pay us what you owe us shirt

Pop culture

The Highest Paid WNBA Players in 2025, Ranked

As the league pushes for pay equity, here’s a look at which WNBA stars are earning the most this season—and how those numbers stack up.

07.21.2025 by Grace Clarke
most expensive beauty procedures most expensive plastic surgeries cosmetic procedures

Beauty

The 7 Most Expensive Beauty Procedures in 2025

Hollywood is no stranger to plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures, but the hefty price tags on these seven beauty procedures will surprise you.

07.21.2025 by Pia Bello
charli xcx married, charli xcx husband george daniel 1975

Pop culture

Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel Are Officially Married

Charli XCX is officially a married woman—Brat to Bride real quick.

07.19.2025 by Grace Clarke
best nail polish to show off tans

Beauty

2025 Nail Colors to Best Show Off Your Tan

From bright whites to gold chrome, these nail color trends for summer 2025 are the perfect way to show off your tan and elevate your beach glow.

07.19.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
most beautiful models in the world

Fashion

Who Are the Most Beautiful Fashion Models in the World?

The world of high fashion has always been filled with unforgettable beauty. From runway legends to modern-day muses, these are some of the most beautiful models to ever grace the catwalk.

07.19.2025 by Hannah Planey, Grace Clarke
Saint Laurent Summer 2025 Campaign.

Fashion

See All the Fashion Campaigns for Summer, Fall/Winter 2025

Take a look at this season's impactful campaigns, with cinematic visuals, styling, standout castings, and more. 

07.19.2025 by Grace Clarke
megan thee stallion boyfriend, klay thompson

Pop culture

Who Is Megan Thee Stallion's NBA Star Boyfriend? Everything to Know About Her New Romance

Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson just went public with their relationship—and the rapper says she’s never been happier.

07.19.2025 by Grace Clarke
3/4 length couple watching sports los angeles head person face happy smile portrait adult male man people

Film & TV

Young Photos of Freddie Prinze Jr.

Freddie Prinze Jr. returns as Ray Bronson in the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot, so we’re looking back at his heartthrob era with the best young throwback photos.

07.19.2025 by Grace Clarke