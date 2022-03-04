Related Articles

clothing apparel chair furniture person fashion dress evening dress gown robe

Fashion

4 Celebrity and Influencer Style Trends from London Fashion Week

Celebrities, models and some of fashion's biggest names have been gracing the streets of London for Fashion Week, wearing some exceptionally chic outfits with a smidge of quirky fun. Here, we pick out four trends that they've been sporting. 

02.23.2022 by K Praveena
person human clothing apparel costume handbag accessories bag accessory

Fashion

5 Street Style Trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week

L'OFFICIEL looks at the unique, quirky, delightfully chic, and refreshing street style trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 earlier this month. 

02.22.2022 by K Praveena
milan sunglasses accessories accessory person human fashion premiere clothing overcoat coat

Fashion Week

Best Street Style Moments From Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022

Fashion lovers flocked to Milan for the Fall/Winter 2022 show, hitting the streets with their own runway-worthy ensembles.

03.01.2022 by Ona Carranza

person human clothing apparel microphone electrical device

Music

Dua Lipa Sued for Alleged Plagiarism on 'Levitating'

Dua Lipa has been sued by American reggae band Artikal Sound System for the similarities between her hit “Levitating” and their song “Live Your Life.”

03.03.2022 by Victória Theonila
london england person human fashion premiere

Film & TV

Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson Take Over the 'The Batman' Red Carpet

The stars of The Batman held their own mini fashion shows on the red carpet of the film's international premieres.

03.04.2022 by Isabelle Sinclair
style paris elegant fashion outfit outfit rtw ready-to-wear woman pink nails clothing overcoat coat sunglasses accessories wheel car person truck footwear

Fashion Week

Best Street Style Moments from Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022

The city of love is the place to be as Paris Fashion Week transforms the charming streets into its own vibrant runway.

03.04.2022 by Ona Carranza
new york ny home decor person human face hair fashion premiere

Pop culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Reality Star Whitney Port

Get to know reality TV star, fashion designer, and entrepreneur Whitney Port.

03.04.2022 by Samaa Khullar
living room room indoors couch furniture flooring

Travel & Living

Fashion's Favorite Architect Isabelle Stanislas Designs the Dreamiest Spaces in Paris

Paris-based architect and interior designer Isabelle Stanislas intermixes a modern approach with a reverence for history and craftsmanship.

03.04.2022 by Nathalie Nort
clothing apparel shoe footwear person human pants suit coat overcoat

Pop culture

Brooklyn Beckham’s Cutest Family Moments

From bike rides with his fiancée to throwback baby photos, L'OFFICIEL celebrates Brooklyn Beckham's birthday with a roundup of his best Instagram moments with his family.

03.04.2021 by Carmenlucia Acosta
person human finger

L'Officiel Art

'Love Brings Love' Exhibition Shines a New Light on the Spirit of Alber Elbaz

The exhibition at Palais Galliera celebrates the enduring creativity and joy that defined the designer and his life’s work.

03.04.2022 by Jennifer Sauer
paris person human runway fashion

Fashion Week

Every Look From Loewe's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

Jonathan Anderson's new collection for Loewe is a masterclass in wearable art.

03.04.2022 by Alyssa Kelly