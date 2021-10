CMMN SWDN Spring 2019

CMMN SWDN opened men's fashion week in Paris with a grand entrance. It's against a backdrop of protest against over-consumption and fast-fashion that the duo delivers an androgynous, edgy and effective vision of the millennial wardrobe: lace is tattooed, trousers are high, and shirts are transparent. It's a futuristic look that uses the past to reinvent itself.