Hermès Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

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Fashion Week

Kyle MacLachlan & Jeff Goldblum Walk Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons kicked off the first of the physical shows since their creative partnership began. The Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022 collection was unveiled to the public within the Prada Foundation in a roar of applause, with two exceptional guests capturing the attention of those present: the actors Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum, who respectively opened and closed the show and were joined by  the young Asa Butterfield and Ashton Sanders.

01.17.2022 by Giorgia Cantarini
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Fashion Week

Fendi Men's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection Reimagines the Roaring Twenties

Silvia Venturi Fendi unveils her own interpretation of the future with Fendi Men's Fall/Winter 2022.

01.16.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
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Fashion Week

Loewe's Dadaist Fall/Winter 2022 Men's Collection

At Paris Fashion Week, Jonathan Anderson reinterprets the aesthetic codes of Dadaism in Loewe's Men's Fall/Winter 2022 show.

01.22.2022 by Simone Vertua

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CORTIS Is Coloring Outside the Lines of Y2K Style

The rising K-pop group is giving the aesthetic a thrifted and layered Gen Z remix.

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Film & TV

Meet The Cast of 'Sterling Point'

Get to know the rising stars behind Sterling Point, the latest coming-of-age TV drama on Prime Video. 

08.06.2026 by Miriella Jiffar
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Fashion

Lola Tung Embraces Her Edgier Side in Dilara Findikoglu

With a single grey naked dress, The Summer I Turned Pretty star proves her off-duty style has become just as talked-about as her onscreen roles.

08.06.2026 by Brooke Culp
Devil Wears Prada 2 NYC World Premiere. Getty Images.

Fashion

Christie's To Auction Pieces From 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

The time has finally arrived to embrace your inner Miranda Priestly while supporting two important organizations.

08.06.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
House Janolo. Courtesy of House Janolo.

Fashion

Emerald-Cut Pendants Are Summer’s Hottest Jewelry Moment

From vibrant enamel frames to casual leather cords, geometric gems are proving that high jewelry also knows how to have a fun night out

08.06.2026 by Mélanie Read
Copenhagen Fashion Week : Spring/Summer 2027 : Denmark : street style

Fashion Week

All Of The Best Street Style Looks From Copenhagen Fashion Week

Fringe, skirts, and funky headwear are all the rage in Copenhagen, setting the bar high for this year's biggest fashion trends. 

08.06.2026 by Miriella Jiffar
Isabel Marant x Havaianas collection. Courtesy of Isabel Marant, Havaianas.

Fashion

Forget Less Is More: Jewelry Is Going Head to Toe

This season, adornment knows no boundaries. Every part of the body embraces its moment to shine.

08.06.2026 by Angelina Wang
Stoy store in Copenhagen. Photo via Instagram/@stoy_com.

Travel & Living

The Copenhagen Shopping Guide for Fashion Insiders

Navigate the city's fashion scene through its independent boutiques, coveted local labels, and best-kept vintage destinations.

08.05.2026 by Angelina Wang