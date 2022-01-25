Hermès Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection
Veronique Nichanian's latest collection for the Maison is full of micro gestures.
Veronique Nichanian's latest collection for the Maison is full of micro gestures.
Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons kicked off the first of the physical shows since their creative partnership began. The Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022 collection was unveiled to the public within the Prada Foundation in a roar of applause, with two exceptional guests capturing the attention of those present: the actors Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum, who respectively opened and closed the show and were joined by the young Asa Butterfield and Ashton Sanders.