Related Articles

clothing apparel fashion sleeve person human long sleeve

Fashion Week

Kyle MacLachlan & Jeff Goldblum Walk Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons kicked off the first of the physical shows since their creative partnership began. The Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022 collection was unveiled to the public within the Prada Foundation in a roar of applause, with two exceptional guests capturing the attention of those present: the actors Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum, who respectively opened and closed the show and were joined by  the young Asa Butterfield and Ashton Sanders.

01.16.2022 by Giorgia Cantarini
clothing apparel suit overcoat coat person human man

Fashion Week

Fendi Men's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection Reimagines the Roaring Twenties

Silvia Venturi Fendi unveils her own interpretation of the future with Fendi Men's Fall/Winter 2022.

01.15.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
shorts clothing apparel person human sleeve

Fashion Week

Loewe's Dadaist Fall/Winter 2022 Men's Collection

At Paris Fashion Week, Jonathan Anderson reinterprets the aesthetic codes of Dadaism in Loewe's Men's Fall/Winter 2022 show.

01.22.2022 by Simone Vertua

Recommended posts for you

clothing apparel coat overcoat person human suit jacket

Fashion Week

Hermès Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

Veronique Nichanian's latest collection for the Maison is full of micro gestures.

01.25.2022 by L'Officiel Malaysia
clothing apparel accessories accessory

Fashion

Find the Style of This Year's It Bag That Suits You

The beaded trend has officially taken over accessories as this year's must-have bag.

01.24.2022 by Danielle Moreira
person human flooring floor shop door

Fashion Week

Every Look from the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 Haute Couture Show

Virginie Viard brought her own voice to Chanel's Spring/Summer 2022 Haute Couture collection.

01.25.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
person human truck vehicle transportation pickup truck

Fashion

L'O Exclusive: Parker Kit Hill Talks Style, Social Media, & Coach's New Campaign

With 1.6 million followers on TikTok, you can always count on Parker Kit Hill to make you laugh while also serving a look.

01.25.2022 by Sophie Shaw
person human fashion runway clothing apparel

Men's

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 Men's Was Full of Firsts and Lasts

Bright prints, neon trench coats, Ancient Eygpt, and Virgil Abloh's last collection—here are all of the highlights from Paris.

01.24.2022 by Isabelle Sinclair
clothing apparel evening dress fashion robe gown dance pose leisure activities person dress

Fashion Week

Alaïa's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection Celebrates Beauty

In long velvet dresses, extravagant jeans, and white feathers, Alaïa's Fall/Winter 2022 collection reveals a new side of Pieter Mulier.

01.24.2022 by Margherita Meda
clothing dress person female runway fashion woman evening dress gown robe

Fashion Week

The Elusive Sensuality of Paco Rabanne's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

Paco Rabanne's Fall/Winter 2022 collection is one of indescribable sensuality and unexpected contrasts.

01.24.2022 by Margherita Meda
blonde teen kid girl woman person female clothing furniture sitting

Fashion

Sharon Tate's Best '60s Style Moments

From turtlenecks and miniskirts to statement eyeliner and iconic blonde locks, Sharon Tate remains a style icon today.
01.24.2021 by Alexa Dark