MSGM Men's Spring 2019

Creating the official uniform for summer 2019, Massimo Giorgetti’s ode to the sun merges his Rimini origins with the urban style of the Milanese streets. The tone is fun, the spirit is wild yet street-savvy, and the shorts and prints scream la dolce vita. From full patterns to sportswear pieces, Giorgetti’s take on a city-meets-seaside summer reflects an idea of La Bella Vita that is uniquely Italian.