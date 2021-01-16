Sacai Men's Spring 2019

A Native American tale in an urban setting, Chitose Abe continues her signature mixing of garments and genres into the summer of 2019. The denim, plaid, and brightly colored symmetrical prints contrast and reinvigorate each other in her hands, breathing new life into the jacket, skirt and dress as we know it. A nod to sportswear, the Nike-clad models also wear hooded-sweatshirts and nylon bombers – all pieced together using richly eye-catching fabrics and a mix of fluid silhouettes that makes each piece unique. Abe’s collection is a portrait of a new generation that is hybrid, a new generation that is free.