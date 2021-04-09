Fashion

Adina Kamkhatchi's Insta-Famous Jewels Head to Nordstrom and Beyond

Business is booming for the designer behind Adina's Jewels, so we spoke with her to get all the details.
Published 08.15.2019 by Dylan Kelly
Last updated on 04.09.2021
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