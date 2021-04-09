Adina Kamkhatchi's Insta-Famous Jewels Head to Nordstrom and Beyond

Fashion
Business is booming for the designer behind Adina's Jewels, so we spoke with her to get all the details.
Related Articles
Fashion
Cartier Roars Modernity With Panthère de Cartier
The Cartier Maison, at the origin of mythical models such as the iconic Tank, further enthrones its signature animal by presenting a roaring line of modernity, mixing graphic lines and sensual curves. Timeless and symbolic, the Panthère de Cartier collection displays an assortment of pieces ranging from the ring set to the tassel necklace.