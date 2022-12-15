25 Outfits From the Original 'Gossip Girl' Worth Recreating
While the Gossip Girl reboot has fans abuzz for many reasons, the fashion of the original cast will always be a source of style inspiration.
While the Gossip Girl reboot has fans abuzz for many reasons, the fashion of the original cast will always be a source of style inspiration.
Star of the rebooted Gossip Girl and one of Chanel’s youngest ambassadors, Whitney Peak sparkles—on screen and here, in Chanel’s high jewelry collection dedicated to the timeless No. 5, as she speaks to L'OFFICIEL about playing Zoya, moving to New York City, and attending her first fashion week.