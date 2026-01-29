Fashion

Dior Unveils The 'Grammar of Forms' Exhibit At The Musée Rodin

The maison offers up its latest couture creations in one of Paris' finest museums, highlighting the artistry behind the collection.

Published 01.29.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
Last updated on 01.29.2026
dior grammar of forms spring/summer 2026 couture collection
Dior 'Grammar of Forms' exhibition at the Musée Rodin. Photography by Adrien Dirand.

