Fashion

FinTech Week 2022: Alessandro Sartori, the Creative Director of Zegna

During "The New Life of Zegna," creative director Alessandro Sartori holds a conversation with the L'Off Studio and AMTD in Hong Kong.

10.31.2022 by Donato D'Aprile
face person human beard glasses accessories accessory

face person human

Fashion

FinTech Week 2022: Louis Gabriel Nouchi and Steven Passaro

Live from L'Off Studio at Hong Kong FinTech Week, AMTD and L'OFFICIEL present "The Next Generation of French Menswear Between Catwalk and Digital" with LGN's Louis Gabriel Nouchi and Steven Passaro.

10.31.2022 by Alessandro Viapiana
Bella Hadid walking in the streets of NYC

Shopping

8 Messenger Bags to Bring Back Your Y2K Style

With the resurgence of Y2K fashion trends, it is no shock to see messenger bags make a reappearance this season.

10.31.2022 by Gabriella Frassetti
face person human beard clothing apparel suit coat overcoat sleeve

Fashion

FinTech Week 2022: Rocco Iannone, Creative Director of Ferrari

Directly connected with L'Off Studio and AMTD in Hong Kong for the talk "Ferrari, the Next Chapter of an Italian Icon," creative director Rocco Iannone talks about how he translated the automotive brand archives and the connection with the future.

10.31.2022 by Simone Vertua
Addison Rae as Lady Gaga in 2022.

Fashion

Celebrities' Best Celeb-Inspired Halloween Costumes

Every year, it's enormous fun to see who celebrities choose to dress up as. Here are our favorites. 

10.31.2022 by Sophie Lee
shop person human

Fashion

L'Off Studio: AMTD Idea brings L'OFFICIEL Inc. SAS to Hong Kong FinTech Week 2022

For the first time, L'OFFICIEL participates in Hong Kong FinTech Week on October 31 and November 1, bringing a series of expert-led conversations reflecting on the future of luxury, lifestyle, and technology.

10.30.2022 by L'Officiel
A man in a blue dotted blazer and black shirt.

Film & TV

Chadwick Boseman's 6 Most Iconic Roles

In remembrance of the Black Panther star, L’OFFICIEL looks through all of his most iconic roles.

10.31.2022 by Janelle Sessoms
face person human tie accessories accessory female home decor

Fashion

Willow Smith's Style Evolution

This music star has created her own brand of chic eclecticism. 

10.31.2022 by Sophie Lee