Fashion

FinTech Week 2022: Matteo Atti, CMO of VistaJet

At Hong Kong FinTech Week, AMTD and L'OFFICIEL present "Lifestyle, the Future of Mobility with VistaJet" with Matteo Atti, CMO of VistaJet.

Published 11.01.2022 by Simone Vertua
Last updated on 11.01.2022
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