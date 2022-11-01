Fashion

FinTech Week 2022: Matteo Atti, CMO of VistaJet

At Hong Kong FinTech Week, AMTD and L'OFFICIEL present "Lifestyle, the Future of Mobility with VistaJet" with Matteo Atti, CMO of VistaJet.

11.01.2022 by Simone Vertua
clothing apparel sitting person human suit coat overcoat

Tags

technologysustainabilityenvironmentAMTD Group

Related Articles

jacket coat clothing apparel face person human beard

Fashion

FinTech Week 2022: Chris Sutton

In Hong Kong, during FinTech Week, AMTD Idea and L'OFFICIEL Inc. SAS present the launch of L'Off Studio, a series of expert-led sessions exploring the future of luxury. Among these is "Fashion Shooting: the Future in the Metaverse Space," an interview with photographer and fashion consultant Chris Sutton.

11.01.2022 by Donato D'Aprile
person human clothing apparel suit coat overcoat sleeve

Fashion

FinTech Week 2022: Enzo Dal Mas and Charles de Vilmorin

Live from L'Off Studio at Hong Kong FinTech Week, AMTD Idea and L'OFFICIEL present "The Next Generation of French Womenswear Between Catwalk and Digital" with Enzo Dal Mas and Charles de Vilmorin di Rochas, rising stars of French womenswear.

11.01.2022 by Alessandro Viapiana
face person human beard glasses accessories accessory

Fashion

FinTech Week 2022: Alessandro Sartori, the Creative Director of Zegna

During "The New Life of Zegna," creative director Alessandro Sartori holds a conversation with the L'Off Studio and AMTD in Hong Kong.

10.31.2022 by Donato D'Aprile

Recommended posts for you

Sienna Miller black and white photograph

Shopping

8 Kitten Heels to Shop This Fall

Shop these chic kitten heels to elevate your street style this fall.

11.01.2022 by Michelle Lie
clothing apparel sitting person human suit coat overcoat

Fashion

FinTech Week 2022: Matteo Atti, CMO of VistaJet

At Hong Kong FinTech Week, AMTD and L'OFFICIEL present "Lifestyle, the Future of Mobility with VistaJet" with Matteo Atti, CMO of VistaJet.

11.01.2022 by Simone Vertua
person human face glasses accessories accessory finger

Fashion

FinTech Week 2022: Sebastian Suhl, CEO of Trussardi

At Hong Kong FinTech Week, AMTD and L'OFFICIEL present "Trussardi, the Future Between the Heritage and the Digital Space" a conversation with Trussardi CEO Sebastian Suhl.

11.01.2022 by Simone Vertua

Travel & Living

The Aster is LA's Hottest New Hotel and Members Club

The property boasts 35 guest suites, a recording studio, salon, rooftop restaurant with views of the Hollywood sign, and more.

10.25.2022 by Ian Volner
clothing apparel female person human woman

Fashion

28 of Devon Lee Carlson's Best Style Moments

This It girl's style is a must to watch. 

11.01.2022 by Devin Yadav
person human clothing apparel suit coat overcoat sleeve

Fashion

FinTech Week 2022: Enzo Dal Mas and Charles de Vilmorin

Live from L'Off Studio at Hong Kong FinTech Week, AMTD Idea and L'OFFICIEL present "The Next Generation of French Womenswear Between Catwalk and Digital" with Enzo Dal Mas and Charles de Vilmorin di Rochas, rising stars of French womenswear.

11.01.2022 by Alessandro Viapiana
clothing apparel skirt evening dress gown robe fashion person human female

Politics & Culture

10 Real-Life Young Royals to Know

Get to know some of the world’s blue-blooded youth. 

11.01.2022 by Noor Lobad
jacket coat clothing apparel face person human beard

Fashion

FinTech Week 2022: Chris Sutton

In Hong Kong, during FinTech Week, AMTD Idea and L'OFFICIEL Inc. SAS present the launch of L'Off Studio, a series of expert-led sessions exploring the future of luxury. Among these is "Fashion Shooting: the Future in the Metaverse Space," an interview with photographer and fashion consultant Chris Sutton.

11.01.2022 by Donato D'Aprile