Miu Miu Cruise 2019

It was in the Belle Époque-inspired décor of Paris's Hôtel Régina that Miuccia Prada closed cruise season. In addition to ultra-cinematic fashion brought to life by early-century feather rains and eighties workwear, the evening also featured an unexpected and edgy cast of models, among them actresses Uma Thurman, Gwendoline Christie, and Chloë Sevigny.