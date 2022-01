Film & TV

'Euphoria' Sweetheart Sydney Sweeney is Taking Hollywood by Storm

What do 'Euphoria,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'Sharp Objects,' and 'The Handmaid’s Tale' have in common? They all feature Sydney Sweeney. We spoke with the actor about her dream role, her new indie film Clementine, and why you don’t want to catch her in a fighting ring.