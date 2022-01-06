Take to the Beach in the Best of the Cruise 2022 Collections

Ian Griffiths, creative director of the Maison worth over $1.4 billion, speaks to L’OFFICIEL about the brand’s Resort 2022 show. Taking place in the gardens of the Hotel Mezzatore, inspired by the words of Truman Capote, and channeling the refined elegance at the turn of the ’50s and ‘60s, the collection presents an elegant journey punctuated by the high chromatic tones of the setting’s geranium and bougainvillea.