Fashion

Take to the Beach in the Best of the Cruise 2022 Collections

This season, designers opt for handcrafted crochet, tactile lace, and fluid knits in a breezy, muted palette.

Published 01.06.2022 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Last updated on 01.07.2022
Dress CHLOÉ Earrings JIL SANDER
Dress CHLOÉ Earrings JIL SANDER

Related Articles

person human face accessories accessory

Fashion

Boy Meets Girl in Couture Styles from Louis Vuitton, Schiaparelli, and More

Take a walk on the refined side in luxe his-and-hers styles that were made for sharing.

01.01.2022 by L'OFFICIEL USA
person human downtown city urban building walkway path architecture metropolis

Fashion

Max Mara Travels to Ischia for Resort 2022

Ian Griffiths, creative director of the Maison worth over $1.4 billion, speaks to L’OFFICIEL about the brand’s Resort 2022 show. Taking place in the gardens of the Hotel Mezzatore, inspired by the words of Truman Capote, and channeling the refined elegance at the turn of the ’50s and ‘60s, the collection presents an elegant journey punctuated by the high chromatic tones of the setting’s geranium and bougainvillea. 

07.01.2021 by Giampietro Baudo
clothing apparel person human

Film & TV

Elle the Great

A former child star, Elle Fanning is now taking on a variety of hefty roles—from Empress to alleged murderer-by-text. The actress talks about leading the hit Hulu series The Great, launching a production company with her sister, and more as she fronts L'OFFICIEL's Winter 2021 global issue.

12.14.2021 by Alessandra Codinha

Recommended posts for you

Zendaya, The Odyssey, premeire

Fashion

Skin, Bone, and Gold: The Art of Anatomical Fashion

Skeletons, gilded organs, and molded torsos: tracing couture's most provocative muse.

08.07.2026 by Brooke Culp
Zendaya in makeup look by Raoul Lejandre.

Beauty

The Case for Lilac, Beauty's Dreamiest Color Revival

From the Balenciaga runway to the red carpet, a cool-toned lilac has become beauty's prettiest obsession.

08.07.2026 by Brooke Culp
young anthony bourdain : young photos anthony bourdain

Pop culture

Young Photos Of Anthony Bourdain

Reminisce about the life and accomplishments of the late celebrity chef, author, and travel connoisseur with these old photos.

08.07.2026 by Eliana Brown and Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
pmcarc retro studio trend new york sphere person clothing footwear shoe face head photography portrait

Fashion

Bring Back the Wild Activewear of the '70s, '80s, and '90s

When did the neutral matching set go from a personal style choice to an all-around epidemic?

08.07.2026 by Kailey Sigoda
Havaianas heels at Studio Constance Spring/Summer 2027, CPHFW. Courtesy of Kerimcan Goren.

Fashion

Heeled Flip-Flops Are Summer's Coolest Shoe

When the monarchs of rubber flip-flops debut a heel at CPHFW, the trend is officially sealed—here is how to shop the Y2K revival with personality

08.07.2026 by Mélanie Read
CORTIS performing at Lollapalooza 2026. Getty Images.

Men's

CORTIS Is Coloring Outside the Lines of Y2K Style

The rising K-pop group is giving the aesthetic a thrifted and layered Gen Z remix.

08.06.2026 by Angelina Wang
bestof topix new york people person advertisement urban city shoe adult male man shopping mall

Film & TV

Meet The Cast of 'Sterling Point'

Get to know the rising stars behind Sterling Point, the latest coming-of-age TV drama on Prime Video. 

08.06.2026 by Miriella Jiffar
phoebe bridgers tour : phoebe bridgers pop up shows : phoebe bridgers songs : phoebe bridgers setlist

Pop culture

Phoebe Bridgers' Complete Dating History

From musicians to actors, the artist has kept much of her romantic life private while showing compassion in her distinct way.

08.07.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez