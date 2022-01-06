Take to the Beach in the Best of the Cruise 2022 Collections
This season, designers opt for handcrafted crochet, tactile lace, and fluid knits in a breezy, muted palette.
Ian Griffiths, creative director of the Maison worth over $1.4 billion, speaks to L’OFFICIEL about the brand’s Resort 2022 show. Taking place in the gardens of the Hotel Mezzatore, inspired by the words of Truman Capote, and channeling the refined elegance at the turn of the ’50s and ‘60s, the collection presents an elegant journey punctuated by the high chromatic tones of the setting’s geranium and bougainvillea.
A former child star, Elle Fanning is now taking on a variety of hefty roles—from Empress to alleged murderer-by-text. The actress talks about leading the hit Hulu series The Great, launching a production company with her sister, and more as she fronts L'OFFICIEL's Winter 2021 global issue.