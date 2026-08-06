Christie's To Auction Pieces From 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
The time has finally arrived to embrace your inner Miranda Priestly while supporting two important organizations.
The time has finally arrived to embrace your inner Miranda Priestly while supporting two important organizations.
Known for its iconic one-liners, certified cult-classic status, and fiercely devoted fanbase, The Devil Wears Prada is one of the most emblematic films of the 21st century—thanks in part to its fabulous wardrobe and statement-making sartorial choices.