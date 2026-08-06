Fashion

Christie's To Auction Pieces From 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

The time has finally arrived to embrace your inner Miranda Priestly while supporting two important organizations.

Published 08.06.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
a first look at andy sachs fashion in the devil wears prada 2 anne hathaway printed dress
Anne Hathaway in Gabriela Hearst while filming for "The Devil Wears Prada 2." Getty Images.

Tags

filmauctionthedevilwearspradaannehathawaymerylstreep

Related Articles

(L-R) Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt attend the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Center in New York, New York on April 20, 2026.

Film & TV

Every Celebrity Cameo in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially here, and fans are truly shocked by the sheer number of famous faces who appeared in the film.

05.04.2026 by Mariana Toro
the devil wears prada dolce & gabbana show

Fashion Week

Did 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Just Take Over Dolce & Gabbana’s Runway?

The Dolce & Gabbana runway might have doubled as a film set, with cameras zeroing in on Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci as they reunite for the highly anticipated sequel.

09.27.2025 by Grace Clarke
devil wears prada best looks : anne hathaway : devil wears prada : anne hathaway in the devil wears prada : devil wears prada sequel

Pop culture

All The Best Looks From 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Known for its iconic one-liners, certified cult-classic status, and fiercely devoted fanbase, The Devil Wears Prada is one of the most emblematic films of the 21st century—thanks in part to its fabulous wardrobe and statement-making sartorial choices. 

07.09.2024 by Caroline Cubbin

Recommended posts for you

copenhagen people person adult female woman sandal speaker walking shoe hat

Fashion

The Copenhagen Effect: How the City's Unique Energy Is Shaping Modern Fashion

Marking its 20th anniversary, Copenhagen Fashion Week continues to redefine Scandinavian style through sustainability, community, and ease.

08.07.2026 by Aemilia Madden
Isabel Marant x Havaianas collection. Courtesy of Isabel Marant, Havaianas.

Fashion

Forget Less Is More: Jewelry Is Going Head to Toe

This season, adornment knows no boundaries. Every part of the body embraces its moment to shine.

08.07.2026 by Angelina Wang
Dress THOM BROWNE

Fashion

Skin, Bone, and Gold: The Art of Anatomical Fashion

Skeletons, gilded organs, and molded torsos: tracing couture's most provocative muse.

08.07.2026 by Brooke Culp
Photo via Instagram/@giangsaigon2024.

Music

Press Play on the Past: Vintage Tech Is Trending Again

The future is looking retro as the world rewinds, replays, and rediscovers the high appeal of low resolution.

08.07.2026 by Angelina Wang
House Janolo. Courtesy of House Janolo.

Fashion

Emerald-Cut Pendants Are Summer’s Hottest Jewelry Moment

From vibrant enamel frames to casual leather cords, geometric gems are proving that high jewelry also knows how to have a fun night out

08.07.2026 by Mélanie Read
paris crowd person people mobile phone fashion shoe shorts handbag audience necklace

Fashion

6 Brands From Copenhagen Fashion Week to Keep on Your Radar

From familiar Marimekko to budding brand Saks Potts, here are our favorite Scandi designers of the season.

08.07.2026 by Lauren Gruber
green and white striped swim shorts and white bandeau bikini top

Fashion

This Summer, Swim Shorts Are Making A Splash As A Defining Trend

Whether you opt for itty-bitty styles or knee-length designs, one thing's for sure: you'll be the most tapped-in beachgoer around. 

08.07.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
Zendaya in makeup look by Raoul Lejandre.

Beauty

The Case for Lilac, Beauty's Dreamiest Color Revival

From the Balenciaga runway to the red carpet, a cool-toned lilac has become beauty's prettiest obsession.

08.07.2026 by Brooke Culp