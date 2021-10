Vetements Spring 2019

For Spring 2019, Demna Gvasalia was inspired by traditional Georgian weddings, whilst acknowledging the trauma left behind from the war he experienced growing up in the Eurasian country. It was fashion operating as a manifesto of angst and of the political refugee. Among the range were 90s nude tattooed tops, overtones of S&M and gothic design, and distressed-upon-distressed denim. As always, Vetements has marched to the beat of its own drum.