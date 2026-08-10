Film & TV

Everything You Missed From 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 8

From a bloody battle to tragic losses, House of the Dragon's season 3 finale brought plenty of action-packed drama. 

Published 08.10.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
house of the dragon season 3 episode 8 summary recap : house of the dragon season 3 finale : who dies in house of the dragon : does helaena die hotd : does alicent die hotd : does daeron die hotd : does daemon die : season 4 house of the dragon
Oscar Eskinazi and Emma D'Arcy as Joffrey Velaryon and Rhaenyra Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 8. Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO.

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