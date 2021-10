A-Cold-Wall *, Spring 2019

Led by an army of zombies, the A-Cold-Wall * runway show was an experiment in proportion. In the vein of Virgil Abloh, the designer imagines mutant-like and bionic shapes. PVC tutelage nylon zips delimit the boundaries between skin and fabric, and the accessories are conceptual, like miniature Bauhaus furniture. This is yet another testament to the popularity of luxury ​​streetwear.