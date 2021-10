Craig Green Spring 2019

Set against the bewitching setting of Boboli Gardens at dusk, Craig Green presented his latest collection during Pitti Uomo 94. This time, his habitual nomadism took a more romantic turn, like a child going on vacation for the very first time. He brought fluidity to stiff armor, each silhouette undulating in contact with the light breeze of the evening, painting the portrait of a romantic yet emancipated youth.