Dior Homme Spring 2019

For his first run as artistic director of Dior Homme, Kim Jones changed course; the eternal party-goer turns into a sensitive hedonist who appropriates the sewing codes of the storied house of 30 Avenue Montaigne. Ivory wool sheets float on striped poplin, floral iconography is posed delicately on jackets, and coats and pants with impeccable cuts are woven throughout. A celestial but completely coherent collection, which launches the future of the Dior man while respecting his past.