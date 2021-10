Jil Sander Men's Spring 2019

Nomadic yet urban, sophisticated yet casual, the man Jil Sander had in mind this season is an oxymoron at heart. Lucie and Luke Meier, the dynamic duo at the head of the house, reinvented the innate minimalism Jil Sander is known for, mutating it into a subtle mix of contrasts, materials, and romantic references to youth. Sometimes punk, always assertive, the direction of the brand is clear, however, the use of new stylistic codes is what made the collection both desirable and modern.