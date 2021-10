Kent & Curwen Spring 2019

What's an average summer day like in the UK? One during which you're likely bundled up, because it's cold and rainy. This colorful, country-style collection blends in with the lush landscape of Sussex. Models walked down the runway to the sound of The Stone Roses, ticking all the boxes of a typically British collection. It was a bit scruffier than usual, even naïve at times, but always true to the label.