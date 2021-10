Kiko Kostadinov Spring 2019

Inspired by Satyajit Ray's India, but far from the flashy cliché of post-modern Bollywood, Kiko Kostadinov's designs are a platform for urban poetry and the wealth of Bengali culture. The designer used nylons, Prince of Wales suits, and pastel jerseys, composing a hybrid silhouette that doesn't allow itself to be defined by any trend.