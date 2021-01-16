Lanvin Men's Spring 2019

The Lanvin show once again marked the supremacy of the French capital when it comes to men's fashion. In a perfect harmony of sport, tailoring and know-how, Lucas Ossendrijver pays homage to craftsmanship in a subtle and indirect way. First, in his choice of materials, where the formal marries the technical. Structure meets extreme fluidity in the cuts, maximizing the impact of the silhouette and offering a poetic alternative to traditional designs. The collection's spirit is liberated, going beyond trends. The Lanvin man is unique, and above all, has good taste.