LFW Men's: Vivienne Westwood Fall 2018

As usual, Vivienne Westwood chose to do things a little differently. This season, the designer presented her latest collection digitally, opting out of a traditional runway. Instead of a boring lookbook, Westwood released a short film and raucous photo shoot full of Britain’s finest non-conformists. There are plenty of references to Brexit, and a good dose of humor, too.