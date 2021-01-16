Matthew Miller Spring 2019

After winning the International Woolmark Prize last January, Matthew Miller joins the line of London designers pushing sustainability. The designer partnered with K-Swiss to create the collection, made with 100% recycled materials. "Paradise Lost", a nostalgic ode to the popular maxim of "it was better before", revolves around a warlike theme, where every detail is functional and reminiscent of battleship crossed with construction worker uniforms. This is the portrait of a new generation emancipating itself from the fashion industry's old model as quickly as it creates its own narrative.