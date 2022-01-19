Related Articles

Fashion Week

Fendi Men's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection Reimagines the Roaring Twenties

Silvia Venturi Fendi unveils her own interpretation of the future with Fendi Men's Fall/Winter 2022.

01.15.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
Fashion Week

Kyle MacLachlan & Jeff Goldblum Walk Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons kicked off the first of the physical shows since their creative partnership began. The Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022 collection was unveiled to the public within the Prada Foundation in a roar of applause, with two exceptional guests capturing the attention of those present: the actors Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum, who respectively opened and closed the show and were joined by  the young Asa Butterfield and Ashton Sanders.

01.16.2022 by Giorgia Cantarini
Fashion

What is 'Genderful' Fashion?

L’OFFICIEL explores the inclusive term taking over the fashion world.

12.06.2021 by Anna Cate Meis

Fashion

Heidi Klum Has Million-Dollar Insurance for Her Legs

German model Heidi Klum has just revealed she has an insurance policy for her legs—and one is worth more than the other.

01.18.2022 by L'Officiel Brasil
Fashion

Fashion Legend André Leon Talley Dies at 73

The former magazine editor and friend to some of fashion's biggest names passed away in a hospital in White Plains, New York.

01.19.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
Men's

Skirts, Neons, and Suits: Milan Fashion Week Men's Fall/Winter 2022

See what designers presented as the Italian fashion capital took center stage.

01.19.2022 by Stevie Rowley
Pop culture

NABU and Model Jessica Michibata Release Children's Book 'I Love Being Me!'

I Love Being Me! is the story of Rachel, a Japanese-American girl who embarks on a journey of self-acceptance through fighting against the bullying and xenophobia she experiences in school. 

01.18.2022 by Frankie Rowley
Music

2022 Grammys Moves to Las Vegas for Rescheduled Date

This year's Grammy Awards will take place on April 3.

01.18.2022 by Alyssa Kelly

Fashion

The Best Tights for Winter

Layer up and keep warm this winter with a pair of tights.

01.18.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
Pop culture

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears' Feud Might Have Just Reached a Cease-Fire

Amid the very public feud between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears, things finally seem to be looking up.

01.17.2022 by Melissa Mae

Fashion

Second Life by Parade: A New Underwear Recycling Program

Inclusive and increasingly sustainable, Parade is launching a recycling program that gives back to consumers and the planet. 

01.18.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo