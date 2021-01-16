Off-White Men's Spring 2019

In Paris, all eyes have been on Virgil Abloh. Today, the American designer will present his first collection as Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton Men's, but first, he was to present his latest creations for his own proper label, Off-White. Saturated with soon-to-be it-pieces, it was a conceptual interpretation of American pop culture with a French sensibility, a transformative take on fashion in the digital landscape. Infusing animated motifs of Bart Simpson, innovative treatments on denim and workwear pieces adorned with crystals and sequins, the result can be described as both eclectic and groovy.