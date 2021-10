Roberto Cavalli Men's Spring 2019

For his first menswear collection at Roberto Cavalli, Paul Surridge started with a bit of bling that the house has become known for. He then transformed the runway into an urban, low-profile, and heteroclite cloakroom. The result? Smooth silhouettes with a touch of retro, and an edgy use of cut with the ubiquity of sportswear. It's a collection for today's youth, who claim freedom as their credo.