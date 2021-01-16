Valentino Men's Spring 2019

After proving that he had mastered the art of high-flying sportswear, Pierpaolo Piccoli reiterated the experience and imagined a hybrid wardrobe for rap heavyweights, nevertheless imbued with poetry. The inevitable tracksuits are logotés VLTN, but delicately embroidered, the sneakers are "dope" but surmounted by ostrich feathers. Soft hats brought with them a wind of recklessness, as did the optical prints and postcard stitching. It's a new era for the Valentino man, but one that remains faithful to the namesake's incredible (and glamorous) legacy.